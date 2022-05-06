It might sound clichéd, but Odisha’s unique identity across the globe is mostly attributed to Lord Jagannath and his world famous Rath Yatra. So, there is little surprise that most of the festivals celebrated here are some way connected to the rituals and customs of Srimandir.

One of them is Jhamu Yatra, the most popular festival of Goddess Managala of Kakatpur in Puri district which attracts lakhs of footfall every year. Celebrated for over a month beginning in the first Tuesday of Chaitra, the Jhamu Yatra has some unique features, including the devotees’ walk on burning charcoal, attached to it. With just a few days to go for the culmination of the festival, Sunday POST takes a look at its origin, connection to Srimandir traditions and the legends associated with the rituals.

Origin

Goddess Mangala, means auspicious or a deity who ensures bliss for all, is the Adishakti or primeval spiritual energy of the universe. She is considered the mother of Lord Jagannath, says Jagannath Culture researcher Trilochan Mishra, adding, Mangala is adored as the force behind Jagannath.

Delving deep into the matter, he explains, “Nearly 800 years ago, Sarala Das, the legendary 15th-century poet, mentioned that goddesses Samalei of Sambalpur, Sarala of Jhankad and Biraja of Jajpur are just the different forms of Mangala. She has assumed different names at different times. The creator formed the entire universe as per the instruction of His mother. So, it may not be wrong to say that She is the source of cosmic evolution and the controller of all forces. Thus, Mangala is an inseparable entity of the Lord in His creation. Legend has it that the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra were taken to the caves of Trikut Hills in Subarnapur district for protection from the fury of Bajrabahu, a general of Islamic empire based in Delhi. The trinity there were secretly worshipped for 144 years. The deities were taken from Trikutagiri only during the reign of King Jajati Keshari and kept at Biraja temple. It was Jajati Kesari’s guru Rantideva who advised him to seek the blessing of goddess Mangala before consecrating the idols at present day Srimandir. Thus, the first Nabakalebara of Lord Jagannath was held in Chaitra month of Hindu calender as per Prachi Purana and Banajaga Yatra is the first step of this ritual. It is said that Jhamu Yatra was added to the list of colourful festivals in Odisha during the first Nabakalebar of Trinity. During this festival, some ardent devotees walk on burning charcoal in a tunnel, a part of their penance, to appease Maa Mangala and seek her blessing. It is also believed that Mangala fulfills the servitors’ desires of tracing the suitable timber required for the soul change ritual (Nabakalebara) of Lord Jagannath when they go on Banajaga Yatra in search of wood. This establishes the connection between the Jhamu Yatra and Banajaga Yatra. During every Nabakalebara, which is held in Chaitra, a group of Jagannath temple servitors set out in search of wood meant for consecration of the deities of Jagannath temple.

They stop off at Deuli Mutt, known as the entudisala (birthplace) of Lord Jagannath, near Maa Mangala’s abode at Kakatpur. It is when Maa Mangala comes in their dream and guides them in which direction they need to move to get the timber.”

Connection with Nabakalebar

Mythology says, Indradyumna, the king of Malaba proceeded to Puri as per the advice of his minister, Vidyapati. The king, in his dream, was directed to hold a Yajna. So, he had conducted a yajna and got to know that a huge trunk having the divine marks of conch, disc, mace and lotus was floating in the sea. He rushed to bring the Daru but failed as by then it had transformed into an immovable hillock, not budging from its place. At that point of time, the king was advised to pray to goddess Mangala to bail him out. King succeeded in his divine intention after following the instruction of the goddess and the images of the deities were installed on the Ratna Singhasana. Since that day, Maa Mangala has been associated with the Nabakalebara ritual of Lord Jagannath.”

About the special features of Maa Mangala, Mishra says, “Gita Govinda is recited everyday during Bada Singhara besha of Maa Mangala. Being a Parama Baishnabi, non-veg is never offered to her as ‘bhog’. During Dussehra, fish is offered to side-deities but not to Mangala. Besides, there is a bed made of solid stone on which Mangala rests after making round the entire universe every day, it is said. The bed carries a worn out look as if it were in use for centuries.”

Rituals of Jhamu Yatra

The Jhamu Yatra is famous in Odisha and other states. Lakhs of onlookers visit the temple to witness the devotees walking on fire. It is celebrated for five Tuesdays beginning from the first week of Chaitra every year. The fifth Tuesday is celebrated as Jhamu Yatra. Devotees collect water from river Prachi and walk barefoot on the blazing charcoal spread on a long channel with the earthen pot filled with water on their shoulders. However, it is surprising to find that not a single devotee is hurt by the fire while performing the ritual. It is believed that the impact of fire is nullified by divine intervention. What concerns them most is to appease the goddess to minimise their sufferings. They believe that performing these rituals would reduce their sins and bring peace and joy.

Rising popularity

Though the ritual originated from Mangala temple, it is now celebrated in every Shakti Peetha elsewhere in the state. Of late, it also is observed in urban pockets. Devotees do these rituals to get their wishes fulfilled or as a mark of gratitude.

The culmination

The grand finale of the carnival is held on Maha Visuva Sankranti which happens to be the fifth Tuesday of the month. Devotees who walk on the fire are colloquially called ‘Patuas’. Thousands of people gather around to watch devotees from different age groups walking on burning charcoal barefooted. On the final Tuesday, a devotee, called Kalisi, claims to be possessed by goddess Mangala. She listens to the difficulties of other devotees and offers solutions to them. Patuas keep performing till the wee hours of the next morning.

Legends

Samarendra Dixit, a servitor of the shrine, says, “A zamindar had carried the idol of Maa Mangala from Sri Lanka and was coming to Odisha on a boat. Near Kakatpur, the boatman couldn’t sail his boat as river Prachi was swelled up over its banks. The idol also fell in the river. The zamindar with the help of some priests searched for the idol but their efforts yielded no results. It was then the priests decided to sacrifice their lives in fire. But Maa Mangala came in their dream and told them the directions where Her idol could be traced. As the idol was recovered on the fifth Tuesday of Chaitra month, devotees have been observing Jhamu Yatra to pay obeisance to the Goddess. The priests recovered the idol of Maa Mangala from the river and the idol was initially kept at Deuli Mutt before being consecrated at Kakatpur. The Netrotsav ritual of Maa Mangala is carried out on the first Tuesday. A devotee carries out Kalika Nacha on the third, fourth and fifth Tuesday.

