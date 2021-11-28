New Delhi: The popular watch manufacturer Maxima has launched a new smartwatch Max Pro X5 in the Indian market.

The smartwatch is available on Amazon.in at Rs 2,999.

“We have spent considerable time developing this product, and packed it with Superior Tech, an amazing large super bright screen topping 450Nits and incredible features that deliver superior value. We are always looking to exceed our customersa¿ expectations, and with Max Pro X5, I believe we have done so again,” Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches said in a statement.

The smartwatch packs a 1.7-inch HD display with brightness topping 450 nits, making it bright and clear even on sunniest of days. Max Pro X5 is built with a high-density ABS case material with metal coating, available in grey, black, blue and rose gold.

The smartwatch has received an international standard rating of IP68, which means that it can withstand dust, dirt and sand, and is resistant to submersion up to a depth of 1.5m underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Additionally, the watch has an in-app GPS feature and boasts 10+ sport modes. It also features an Advanced LC11 heart-rate sensor that delivers accurate heart rate and SpO2 readings, the company claims.

The smartwatch also allows its users to check their social media notifications and comes with the Maxima Smartwear App that has its own perks.

IANS