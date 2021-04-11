Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Police Sunday arrested an MBA student from a star hotel in Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping jewellery shop owners of lakhs of rupees. He used to dupe jewellers with fake money debit messages on his mobile phone.

The police identified the arrested student as Vishal Lilenga from Bengaluru.

According to police, Vishal used to introduce himself as an Income Tax Department officer and buy gold ornaments from jewellery shops. At the time of making payments, he would opt for Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mode. Showing fake money debit messages on his mobile phone, he would easily deceive the shop owners.

On basis of a tip-off, the police arrested him from the hotel Sunday.

Vishal has been wanted in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Puri districts. After his arrest, the Commissionerate police handed him over to Sambalpur police.

A detailed probe is underway.