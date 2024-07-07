New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,83,290.36 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 963.87 points, or 1.21 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 38,894.44 crore to Rs 14,51,739.53 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

Infosys added Rs 33,320.03 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,83,922.13 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 32,611.36 crore to Rs 21,51,562.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed Rs 23,676.78 crore to Rs 8,67,878.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied Rs 16,950.99 crore to Rs 6,42,524.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 16,917.06 crore to Rs 5,98,487.89 crore.

The mcap of ITC went up by Rs 10,924.13 crore to Rs 5,41,399.95 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation climbed Rs 9,995.57 crore to Rs 7,67,561.25 crore.

However, the market valuation of HDFC Bank’s mcap fell Rs 26,970.79 crore to Rs 12,53,894.64 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined Rs 8,735.49 crore to Rs 8,13,794.86 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

PTI