New Delhi: Market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs1,10,106.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 716.16 points or 0.97 per cent.

RIL, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were among the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys saw a combined erosion of Rs38,477.49 crore in market valuation.

Reliance Industries added Rs 43,976.96 crore to its market valuation at Rs20,20,470.88 crore. On Friday, shares of oil-to-telecom conglomerate hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs2,996.15 apiece.

The valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs27,012.47 crore to Rs7,44,808.72 crore, and that of state-owned insurer LIC surged Rs17,235.62 crore to Rs6,74,655.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC rallied Rs8,548.19 crore to Rs5,13,640.37 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs4,534.71 crore to Rs5,62,574.38 crore.

Public sector lender State Bank of India mcap climbed Rs4,149.94 crore to Rs6,77,735.03 crore. SBI surpassed IT company Infosys to become the country’s fifth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE Wednesday.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs3,855.73 crore to Rs6,34,196.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank to Rs793.21 to Rs10,79,286.5 crore.

However, the valuation of IT major Tata Consultancy Services declined by Rs27,949.73 crore to Rs14,66,030.97 crore, and that of Infosys slumped by Rs10,527.76 crore to Rs6,96,045.32 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

