New Delhi: The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 2.15 lakh crore last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest winner, in line with improving global risk sentiment.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,274.95 points, or 1.68 per cent.

“Indian equity markets extended their recovery during the week, supported by easing geopolitical concerns, softer crude oil prices, and improving global risk sentiment. Although negotiations remain ongoing and the agreement is yet to be fully implemented, the reduction in geopolitical uncertainty has significantly improved market sentiment,” Ponmudi R, CEO – Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by Rs 52,432.67 crore to Rs 11,62,963.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added Rs 51,675.23 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,56,726.30 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance soared by Rs 26,553.71 crore to Rs 5,98,501.25 crore, and that of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 22,464.02 crore to Rs 17,71,882.96 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro climbed Rs 21,929.12 crore to Rs 5,79,126.95 crore, and that of State Bank of India rallied Rs 16,753.57 crore to Rs 9,55,415.07 crore.

HDFC Bank’s mcap edged higher by Rs 11,948.72 crore to Rs 12,01,263.14 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever advanced by Rs 6,661.1 crore to Rs 5,15,946.75 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 4,724.22 crore to Rs 9,66,021.99 crore.

However, the market value of TCS declined by Rs 12,699.49 crore to Rs 7,69,350.13 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever. NEET-UG retest begins across country, overseas centres amid tight security

NEET-UG, NEET, Education, Career, India, NTA,

New Delhi: NEET-UG re-exam began at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-test after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.

The examination on Sunday will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM, with the provision of an additional 15 minutes this time.

The examination is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. It is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. According to NTA, more than 95,000 examination rooms have been equipped with CCTV surveillance.

A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with feeds monitored virtually at the national, state and ministry levels, officials said. To secure the examination against electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed.

A candidate, Kishan, appearing for the re-examination in Delhi, said security arrangements were tighter this time than during the earlier test.

“Security is tighter this time than last time. A lot has happened over the past one month. I have revised as much as I could, and now, I just want to write the exam. I only hope the exam is conducted fairly,” he told PTI Videos.

“Everyone who took that exam was under immense pressure, especially the students who were on the verge of qualifying. Personally, I wasn’t making the cut as my score was around 450, but no one can truly understand the pain of those who were actually getting selected. They are the ones who suffered the most,” he added.

Sonia, who is appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination in Delhi, said she was feeling more stressed this time than during the earlier test. She also noted that drinking water and coolers have been arranged this time, unlike during the previous exam, and security had also been tightened.

“If such security arrangements had been in place the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lower, and students would not have had to face so much trouble,” she said.

In Odisha, candidate Parthasarathi Raut said he would try his best in the re-test to secure admission to a medical college.

Ahead of the re-test, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged candidates to appear for it fearlessly and free of anxiety.

Pradhan, who was speaking at a yoga event at Delhi University on the occasion of International Say of Yoga, said he has complete faith in NTA, state governments, district administrations, the education fraternity and the students.

Appealing to people not to do anything that could affect children’s mental health, Pradhan said the future of India’s new generation should not be toyed with.

PTI