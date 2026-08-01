Brahmapur: The third theory paper of the postgraduate (MD/MS) examination-2026, was Saturday conducted by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) at the MKCG Medical College centre in Brahmapur amid tight security, officials said.

A total of 154 students appeared in the three-hour exam, which started at 10 am.

The security was tightened in the centre following allegations that the questions of the second paper of the examination were circulated on social media shortly after the beginning of the written test July 27.

The dean-cum-principal of the college, Hari Krishna Dalai, remained present in the exam hall till the completion of the test as per the instruction of the OUHS Vice Chancellor Manas Ranjan Sahoo.

“Today’s examination was completed peacefully amid tight security,” said Dalai, adding that all the candidates appeared in the examination.

The postgraduate exam of the 2023-26 batch started July 21. While the exam of three theory papers is completed, the next exam will be held Wednesday.

“We have made tight security arrangements and did not allow mobile phones and any other gadgets to be carried into the examination hall,” Dalai said.

Mandatory frisking procedures were also followed at the entry points and hall entrances, he said, adding that the candidates have fully cooperated with the security personnel and invigilators.

Earlier, the college authorities had strictly prohibited the carrying of mobile phones to examination halls after the alleged transmission of the question paper of the second exam.

The state government has formed a three-member committee to probe the alleged malpractice July 27, while college authorities formed a five-member committee for investigation into it.

The University authorities have also lodged an FIR at Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar to investigate the electronic transmission of the examination-related information and its circulation through WhatsApp groups.

The FIR was lodged by the Controller of Examinations of OUHS and names MKCG Medical College along with a private medical college in connection with the incident.

PTI