Baripada: Three persons were killed after their motorcycle fell into a roadside gorge in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Kuamara village under Khunta police station area in the district.

The three persons died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sahadev Singh, Shakti Singh and Raghu Singh of Kuamara village. They were returning home from Kuamara market.

Khunta Police Station inspector in charge Aditya Prasad Jena said the bike was seized and the postmortem examination of the bodies would be conducted Sunday.

PTI