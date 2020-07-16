New Delhi: After the recent crackdown on wanted criminals by Delhi Police in the past few months, the police has now updated its new list of 12 ‘Most Wanted’ criminals who have gone underground after committing heinous offences. Five of the 12 in the list are from northeast Delhi.

The first criminal to figure on the list of is Narender alias Ravi Gangwal wanted under MCOCA at police station Ambedkar Nagar. He runs his own gang and has been a challenge for Delhi Police for his involvement in various heinous crimes in the city. He is a resident of Madangir and carries a reward of 50,000.

The second criminal on the list is Delhi’s ex-MLA Rambir Shaukeen, a resident of Nangloi in Delhi. Rambir Shaukeen is the maternal uncle of gangster Neeraj Bawana. In 2015, an AK-47 was allegedly recovered from Shokeen’s Bawana property. In 2018, Shaukeen absconded from Delhi’s Safradjung hospital in Delhi from the custody of UP police. A reward of 50,000 has been declared on his arrest.

The third criminal in the list is Rashid, alias Cablewala, a resident of Chauhan Banger in Trans Yamuna area of North East Delhi. He is wanted for several cases including murder and Arms Act at police station Welcome. He carries a reward of 50,000 for his arrest.

The fourth is gangster Kapil Gangwan infamous as Nandu. He operates his own gang in Najafgarh and the adjoin areas. He too is wanted in cases of murder and Arms Act amongst other crimes in the capital. Kapil too carried a reward of 50,000 for his arrest.

Jyoti Sangwan, the brother of Kapil Sangwan is the fifth criminal in the most wanted list. He too has almost the same number of heinous cases registered against him in Dwarka North police station including that of murder.

Kasim, another criminal from North East Delhi features on Delhi police most wanted list at number six. A resident of Brahampuri, he is infamous in the area as Raju Bachain. He is wanted in murder, attempt to murder beside several other cases in New Usmanpur police station. He too carries a reward of Rs 50,000.

At number seven, Delhi police has the name of Hashim alias Baba. He is a resident of Mustafabad. Besides murder and attempt to murder many other cases have been registered against him in North East Delhi’s Jafrabad police station. Hashim carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Vikas Langpuria, another dreaded criminal is at number eight on the most wanted list of Delhi Police. He is a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana and has several cases registered against him in Najafgarh . He is wanted in MCOCA too. Vikas too has a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.

At number nine is Vijay Singh, alias Vijay Pehalwan. He is a resident of village Kishan Garh in Delhi and has several cases registered against him including that of murder at Vasnt Kunj North in Delhi. Vijay also carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Abdul Nasir, a notorious criminal from Jafrabad is listed at number 10. He is wanted by crime branch of Delhi Police under MCOCA.

At number 11 is Samir alias Chhotu, a resident of North East Delhi’s Jafrabad. He too carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh and is wanted in Seelampur police station for murder and other cases.

At number 12 is Rohit Chowdhary, a resident of Aya Nagar in Delhi. He is wanted in murder case of Saket beside other criminal offenses. He too carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Delhi Police in the past few months has launched an offensive against its most wanted criminals and has been successful in arresting Jitender Maan alias Gogi (29), Delhi’s most-wanted gangster, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, and was arrested by Delhi Police along with his three accomplices, from Gurugram in March this year.

July 8, the special cell of Delhi Police was also successful in arresting notorious criminal Sandeep Dhillon from Siliguri in West Bengal. He fled from police custody in February 2018 from a Delhi hospital.

