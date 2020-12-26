Bolangir: A 7-year-old boy Venkat Raman Patnaik from Bolangir district has recently qualified and obtained certification in professional computer courses like Java, Python, JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Venkat is said to be the youngest qualified software developer in the country. He has earned a certificate as a ‘full stack web developer’ from the software company KodNest Edtech in Bengaluru.

Venkat is the son of father Kuldeep Patnaik and mother D Pramila Kumari. To his credit, he has developed over 150 apps for mobile phones including a number of robotic games during the last six months, Venkat’s father Kuldeep gleamed with a sigh of relief.

A full stack web developer is one who can develop client as well as server software. Venkat has also developed several behavioural apps for children of his age group, the proud father expressed.

“Venkat has developed a safety tool to stop mishaps related to gas cylinders. This feat has earned him a place in the India Book of Records. My son wants to pursue his studies in space science, computer programming and robotics as well”, Kuldeep said.

Notably, the boy had been studying for about eight to ten hours every day. After completing his professional courses, he also appeared for MTA examination and cracked it to obtain the merit certificate.

PNN