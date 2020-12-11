Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma Friday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma, 42, said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested.”

Sangma, who is also the President of the National People’s Party (NPP), virtually attended several events on Friday.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu had tested positive for Covid-19 before recovering subsequently.

IANS