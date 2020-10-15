Srinagar: Two days after she was released from detention, former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the grave of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district Thursday. Later in the day, she will be attending a meeting convened by Farooq Abdullah.

It was the first time that she visited the grave of her father in more than a year since she was detained after the abrogation of Article 370.

“She went to pray at the grave of her father briefly on Thursday and returned to Srinagar,” a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member accompanying her said.

In January, Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti had asked the government to remove her security after she was prevented from visiting the grave of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his fourth death anniversary.

Mehbooba Mufti who was released on Tuesday met with former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday. She will join a meeting of the Gupkar declaration signatories on Thursday convened by Farooq Abdullah.

The three former Chief Ministers were slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) after their detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. They were among the 50 mainstream leaders detained after the revocation of Article 370.

After she was released on Tuesday evening, Mehbooba said Article 370 revocation was a ‘black decision on a black day and that the people of J&K must work unanimously for resolution of Kashmir Issue’.

She stressed on the unity between the mainstream parties of Kashmir.

“It was nice of you (Omar) and Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. I am sure together we all can change things for the better,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, a press conference of Mehbooba Mufti, which was scheduled for Friday has now been cancelled.

“In view of the meeting of Gupkar Declaration Signatories scheduled later today, Mehbooba Mufti’s presser scheduled for October 16 stands postponed. New date and time would be shared separately,” PDP leader Suhail Bukhari said.

IANS