Baripada: A rare footage of two melanistic tiger cubs roaming with their mother at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district has been captured via AI-enabled cameras, bringing cheers to wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, according to a report Tuesday.

Expressing his excitement, Chief Wildlife Warden Prem Kumar Jha has shared the news and images of the melanistic tiger cubs on social media platform X. Similipal is famous for its unique melanistic tigers, a rare genetic variation seen only in this sanctuary. The presence of these tigers draws significant attention from wildlife lovers and tourists globally. The Forest Department is monitoring their movements through advanced AI camera systems continuously. Recently, the AI cameras identified the cubs, designated as cub-1 and cub-2, belonging to the melanistic T-24 lineage.

These cubs, estimated to be a year old, further emphasise Similipal’s unique biodiversity. Currently, the Similipal Tiger Reserve is home to 27 adult Royal Bengal Tigers and 12 cubs, including 13 melanistic ones. Regional Chief Wildlife Conservator of Forests Prakash Chandra Gogineni has expressed optimism for the increasing melanistic tiger count in the sanctuary. To support the tiger population, two tigresses, Yamuna and Zeenat, have been relocated to the core areas of two forest divisions within the sanctuary. Both are reportedly healthy and adapting well to their new habitats. Their activities are being monitored round the clock using radio collars, ensuring their safety, while movement patterns are well-documented. The Forest Department remains hopeful about the sustained growth of the tiger population, reinforcing its commitment to biodiversity conservation, forest officials added.