Daringbadi: Chilling cold tightened its grip with the mercury plummeting Friday to seven degree Celsius at this tourist destination in Kandhamal district. It thus became the place to record the lowest temperature this year in Odisha.

Normal life in Kandhamal district has been disrupted as intense cold wave conditions have set in. Like every winter, people in this destination, have started enjoying the Kashmir-like weather. This city has long been known as Odisha’s Kashmire because of the cold conditions it experiences every year.

Few days back footfall of tourists to Daringbadi had decreased, but the return of chill is likely to increase their footfall in the area.

Snowflakes were noticed at various places in Greenbadi, Linepada, Saringirpi, B. Dakebadi, Kilabadi villages of Daringbadi block. People however, preferred to stay indoors to stay cozy and warm.

Block officer Purushottam Sahu confirmed about recording of temperature. While the weather is sunny during day, biting chill prevails after sunset. At most places, the locals can be seen sitting around fires during the evening and morning hours.

