New Delhi: At least 22 lives were at risk due to the unavailability of oxygen cylinders at ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru. Actor Sonu Sood and his team worked the entire night to provide oxygen after they had received an SOS call.

After a team member of Sonu Sood Charity foundation got a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, the team promptly swung into action and around midnight arranged for a cylinder. Within a few hours, 15 more oxygen cylinders were arranged by Sonu Sood’s team.

“This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything else but just helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones,” Mr Sood said.

“I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It’s such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I’m extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole time and the entire team who helped them,” he added.

The second wave of coronavirus has produced a tidal wave of infections, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

The actor, who has already received his vaccine doses, launched an initiative – “Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life” – to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.