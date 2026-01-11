Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the office of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged attack on his convoy in Paschim Medinipur, a BJP leader said Sunday.

According to him, Adhikari’s office is preparing to submit video footage of the incident to the Union Home Ministry.

The MHA has sought a report regarding the incident of the attack on Adhikari. The LoP’s office is preparing a detailed report on it, and it will soon be sent to them, the party leader said.

Adhikari Saturday alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters in Paschim Medinipur district.

Tonight, approximately around 820 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road, Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons, he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident.

Claiming that the attack happened in the presence of police personnel who were mute spectators, Adhikari said it was an assault on every voice of opposition in the state.

The TMC’s desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can’t face the heat of the people’s rising anger, he alleged.

According to Adhikari, members of his security detail and local BJP supporters intervened to clear the road, following which a scuffle broke out. There was no immediate response from the police or the Trinamool Congress on the allegations.