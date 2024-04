Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings here Sunday.

The home has decided to go with an unchanged side for the big-ticket match, while CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a change to his side bringing in pacer Matheesha Pathirana in place of spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

PTI