Narasinghpur: In a rare man-animal encounter, a 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a leopard at Anantaprasad village under the Narsinghpur West range late Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the injured, identified as Subhranshu Sekhar Bhola, who was staying at a farmhouse near Jajpur, stepped outside after hearing dogs barking. As he went to check, a leopard suddenly pounced on him.

Bhola fought back using a knife, which reportedly resulted in the animal’s death. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. He is currently under observation.

Doctors said Bhola sustained deep injuries to his hand and is undergoing treatment at the trauma casualty ward.

“My son called me around 1 a.m., requesting a 108 ambulance and asked me not to inform his mother. Later, he told me that he had attacked the leopard with a small knife, which led to the animal’s death,” Bhola’s father told the media.

The incident has triggered panic among residents of the area.