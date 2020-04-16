Mumbai: A Mumbai court Thursday granted bail to a television journalist arrested for “spreading misinformation” with his report that the government was thinking of starting Jan Sadharan train services for migrants, which allegedly led to a crowd gathering in Bandra.

Rahul Kulkarni, journalist with a Marathi news channel, was arrested by Mumbai Police Wednesday, a day after several migrant workers gathered near Bandra station here demanding that they be sent back to their home towns.

Kulkarni was produced before a magistrate in Bandra Thursday where the police sought his custody. The court, however, refused the police’s plea and remanded Kulkarni in judicial custody, following which his advocate Subodh Desai filed a bail application.

After hearing brief arguments, the court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.

