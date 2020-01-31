Jammu: A group of 3-4 militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here Friday, injuring a policeman, officials said.

One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh told reporters.

The firing took place around 5.00 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials stated. The group who were in the truck then opened fire.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations. Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack, the officials said.

Authorities also ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.

PTI