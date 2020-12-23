Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths Wednesday arrested a crorepati Anganwadi worker Namita Dalai on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The worker is a resident of Ward No.9 under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

Notably, officers of the anti-corruption agency Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at her residential house located at Laxmi Nrusingha Nagar 1st lane in Berhampur, another house in the same lane, another house at Ganesh Nagar 4th lane in Berhampur, two apartments in Bhubaneswar, and her relative’s house at Dalia Street in Berhampur on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Judge in Berhampur.

During search operation, the officials found that the Anganwadi worker has disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.25 crore.

The unearthed illegal movable and immovable assets possessed by Dalai and her family members include triple storied building at Berhampur (Rs 83,44,348), double storied building at Berhampur (Rs 22,13,400), two numbers of flats at Gautam Nagar and Sundarpada of Bhubaneswar (Rs 72,89,800), two numbers of single-storied building in Berhampur (Rs 16,91,288), one chhatua machine (Rs 4,70,000), one four-wheeler (Rs 6,19,746) and various other properties.

PNN