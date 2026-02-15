Bhubaneswar: Minister for Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Rural Development Rabi Narayan Naik Saturday, chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Development Officers (CDO-cumEOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to assess the progress of major rural development programmes across the State.

The meeting was held at the MGNREGA Society Conference Hall, SIRD Campus. The review focused on the implementation of Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha (BGBO), Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, MGNREGA and rural connectivity projects aimed at improving infrastructure, housing and livelihood opportunities in villages.

Addressing the officers, the minister emphasised the need for accelerated execution of projects during the remaining period of the financial year and urged officials to approach the assigned targets with greater ambition and commitment. “If we work with sincerity and speed, we can achieve much beyond our targets.

Let us send a strong signal that we are capable of delivering more for rural Odisha,” the Minister said. The Minister urged the officers to promptly inform the Department about any operational bottlenecks requiring intervention and assured personal support, including field-level visits wherever necessary, to facilitate timely resolution.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Girish S.N. highlighted that the Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha initiative has the potential to significantly transform rural infrastructure. Stressing on inclusive development, he directed that all unconnected villages be brought under full connectivity within a defined timeframe.

Reaffirming that the department stands firmly behind the field officers, he encouraged them to share implementation challenges openly for their timely redressal. Director, Special Projects, Siddharth Shankar Swain stressed the importance of completing documentation and bill submissions for finished works so that financial records accurately reflect progress on the ground.

As a result, review process would become more meaningful. The meeting was attended by senior departmental officers along with 30 CDOs and 38 BDOs from across the State, who participated in detailed discussions on improving delivery at the grassroots level.

The review concluded with a collective commitment to accelerate rural development works and strengthen efforts towards building a Bikashita Odisha through efficient and accountable governance at the block and village levels.