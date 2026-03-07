Bhubaneswar: Ensure proper price fixation of construction materials to bring greater transparency to project implementation and help speed up development works, Works, Law, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Friday.

Harichandan was attending a review meeting on the pricing of construction materials and emphasised focusing on ensuring fair price determination and maintaining quality standards of ongoing infrastructure projects.

The meeting deliberated on using quality materials to enhance the durability of infrastructure projects. During the review, officials examined the pricing systems adopted by the Central government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as practices followed in other states.

The discussion focused on how the state could determine the most appropriate prices for various construction materials.

Emphasising the growing importance of construction materials in infrastructure development, the minister stressed the need to complete the price determination process at the earliest.