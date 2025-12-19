Bhubaneswar: A review meeting via video conferencing was held here Thursday, chaired by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, to assess the current status and progress of Kharif season paddy procurement underway in the state. Senior officials, along with district Civil Supply Officers (CSOs), attended the meeting. At the outset, department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that the paddy procurement process is underway in Bargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, and Sundargarh districts. He also directed CSOs to upload mandi details through the PC-SAP app and Mandi Monitoring System app.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patra instructed officials to ensure basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, temporary sheds, and CCTV installation at each mandi. He emphasised that no eligible farmer should be left out of the procurement process, and urged that issuance of tokens and timely payments be given top priority.

In addition to preparedness measures, mandi nodal officers and supervising officers have been deployed. The district administration is keeping a close watch on border areas to prevent paddy from neighbouring states from entering Odisha. Every vehicle transporting paddy from mandi to mill is also being closely monitored, the minister said.