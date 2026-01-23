Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra conducted a surprise visit to Indira Gandhi (IG) Park Thursday to review the condition of public amenities and overall maintenance of the park. Located in a prime area of the Capital City and frequented daily by a large number of visitors, IG Park requires special attention in terms of upkeep and cleanliness.

During the inspection, the minister interacted with visitors and enquired about the facilities available for the public. Mohapatra expressed serious displeasure over the inadequate maintenance of the park, particularly the poor condition of urinals and toilet facilities. He directed the concerned authorities to take immediate corrective measures and ensure proper hygiene, regular maintenance, and improved service standards. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials responsible for negligence if lapses continue.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner N Ganesh Babu accompanied the minister during the visit. Officials and maintenance staff of the park were present and were instructed to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the park remains clean, safe, and visitor-friendly at all times.