Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: The state government has initiated the process for development of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for research in earth science and technology in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district.

For the purpose, the Government College of Engineering (GCE) will be developed as the CoE within three years at a cost of Rs 42.50 crore.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra held a meeting in this regard though virtual mode with officials concerned, Thursday.

Mahapatra informed the meeting that Odisha has got the potential to become the ‘mineral hub’ of India. He directed the officials to develop GCE on the lines of the IIT-run Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad.

The Chief Secretary asked officials concerned to create a high-class research and academic ecosystem to attract talent from different parts of the globe.

He said that the target will be to get talented Odia scientists who have achieved acclaim in the fields of mining, engineering and geo-physics in different countries for CoE.

Development Commissioner PK Jena advised the officials to have a specialised geology division with a five-year integrated course in applied geology, geo-physics and geoengineering.

Jena suggested officials to create a strong corpus fund for the institute to back innovative research and development (R&D) activities.

It was decided at the meeting that the institute would have similar research facilities like those that exist in ISM, Dhanbad.

The CoE will have departments in Rock Mechanics, Rock Excavation, Mineral Processing, Extractive Metallurgy, Material Testing, Characterisation, Geology, Environmental Engineering and Mining Planning & Design.

Mahapatra asked Skill Development and Technical Education department to prepare a detailed proposal with architectural design of the CoE building.

He said it should be ready to function within three years from the date of ground breaking.

PNN