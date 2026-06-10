Bhubaneswar: Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik Tuesday said that all ongoing Piped Water Supply (PWS) projects must be completed by March 2027, in accordance with the clear directives of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Naik made the statement while reviewing the progress of the ongoing projects across the state at a meeting held at the conference hall of the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) here. He warned that agencies failing to meet the stipulated deadlines would face stringent action, including financial penalties and possible blacklisting.

The review meeting assessed the implementation status, physical progress and adherence to timelines of the ongoing projects, which are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to safe and clean drinking water for every rural household across Odisha.

Officials informed the minister that 36 Mega Piped Water Supply projects have already been completed across the state. In addition, intake structures and Water Treatment Plant (WTP) works have been completed in 50 other projects.

Minister Naik directed all Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) divisions and executing agencies to expedite the remaining work and ensure that drinking water services are made available to people at the earliest.

He also emphasised the need for adequate manpower deployment, regular monitoring, and strict quality control measures to ensure timely and efficient completion of the projects. The meeting was attended by department Commissioner-cum- Secretary Girish SN, Director, DW&S Vineet Bhardwaj, Chief Engineer Ratnakar Sial, along with superintending engineers from various RWSS divisions and senior officials from executing agencies overseeing the mega water supply projects.

The review underscores the state government’s commitment to strengthening rural drinking water infrastructure and ensuring safe water access for all households across the state.