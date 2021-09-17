Bharuch: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Friday said he gets Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty from YouTube, as viewership of his video lectures posted on the social media platform increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During Covid-19 times, Gadkari said he did two things.

“I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.

“Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty,” he said.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don’t get appreciation.

PTI