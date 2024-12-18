ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Labour and ESI Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia emphasised the need for stronger implementation of labour laws while prioritising social security and welfare measures for Odia workers employed both within and outside the state. He directed officials to increase labour registrations and expedite financial assistance to beneficiaries during an event held at the Lok Seva Bhawan convention centre Tuesday. The Labour and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) department handed over appointment letters to 13 newly recruited employees, including junior assistants, typists, and stenographers, who were selected through a competitive examination.

Addressing the function, Minister Khuntia expressed confidence in the new appointees’ ability to contribute to the welfare of Odisha’s labour force. “Odisha is a labour-rich state, and the role of the labour force is vital for its economic and overall development. I am sure the new recruits will play an important role in improving the lives of lakhs of labourers in the state,” he said. The event also featured a state-level review meeting to assess the performance of Divisional Labour Commissioners (DLCs). Minister Khuntia urged the DLCs to ensure the effective delivery of various state government labour welfare schemes. He particularly emphasised timely monetary assistance under the Odisha Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the Odisha Unorganised Workers Social Security Board.

Labour and ESI department principal secretary Chitra Arumugam informed that 44 lakh construction workers and 4 lakh unorganised workers have been registered under the respective welfare boards in Odisha. She urged labour officers to maximise the registration of eligible workers while ensuring hassle-free services.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathi called for efforts to promote industrial harmony and raise awareness about welfare provisions under various labour laws. The event reaffirmed the Labour Department’s commitment to enhancing workers’ welfare and ensuring the effective implementation of government schemes across the state.