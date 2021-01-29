New Delhi: A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi Friday evening, police said Friday. No one was injured.

cars were damaged in the blast, an official said, adding that three fire tenders were rushed to the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

“A very low intensity improvised device went off… No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

PTI