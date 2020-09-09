Bhubaneswar: Local police arrested four persons Wednesday in connection with the murder of a schoolboy.

A 13-year-old minor was allegedly hacked to death by four youths at Bharatpur area under Khandagiri police limits in the state capital.

The victim, identified as Badal Padhi, was attacked by the accused with a knife September 2 in the evening. He had sustained grievous injuries in the assault and was admitted to a hospital before succumbing to his injuries while undergoing treatment late Tuesday night.

Notably, tension ran high after the death of the boy as over 50 local villagers agitated at Khandagiri police station demanding the arrest of all accused. Irked locals also set a shop at Bharatpur ablaze.

Mother of the deceased has alleged that her son was attacked by a group of drug addicts when he refused to part with his money while he had gone to purchase some daily needs from the local market.

On the other hand, police personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident. It is being suspected that the murderous attack was a fallout of past enmity.

The arrested are being interrogated and more arrests are likely to take place in the days ahead, Khandagiri police sources maintained.

