Nayagarh: A minor suffered serious injuries after coming in contact with a live 11 KV electric wire at Nayagarh district. He has been identified as Jitun (15), son of Nirakar Badatia of Sikharpur village under Sarankul police limits.

According to locals, Jitun and his friends were busy playing football Saturday on a school playground. The ball somehow got stuck in a mango tree. Trying to retrieve the ball, Jitun came in contact with the live wire and was seriously injured. He suffered burn injuries on his head and legs.

Jitun was immediately rushed to nearby hospital and his condition is still critical.

The villagers alleged that even after repeated pleas the electricity department has failed to cover or put up a boundary around the live wires. This led to the injury of Jitun, they said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

