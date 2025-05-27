Chhatrapur: A minor boy died of dengue, while eight others have tested positive so far, as an outbreak has been reported in Bada Aryapalli village under Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Mohit Kumar Sahu of Golasahi locality. He was undergoing treatment for the disease at a private hospital and succumbed around 1am Sunday. His brother, Rohit, is also infected and currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital.

Two other infected individuals, B Balu and Pradyumna Sahu, are receiving treatment at private hospitals in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, respectively. All eight cases have been reported within the last six days.

Responding to the outbreak, Dr Swadhin Patra, superintendent of the Munisi Pentha Community Health Centre, has alerted a medical team and initiated data collection. Under his supervision, the team visited the residence of the deceased to gather information.

A coordinated awareness drive has also been launched in the village. Medical officers from Nolia Nuagaon sector, block BPMs and supervisors, ASHAs, ANMs, and Anganwadi staff visited the village to raise awareness about dengue prevention.

Given the seriousness of the situation, a dedicated team has been formed to monitor the outbreak. A door-to-door survey is scheduled for Tuesday, according to Dr Patra.

