Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Dengue Day Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi appealed to the citizens to act together for eliminating dengue. “Every life matters. Let’s act together to eliminate dengue-clear stagnant water, stay vigilant, and protect our families.

A cleaner, healthier #Odisha begins with each of us,” CM said on X. “Dengue can be deadly but its successful prevention is possible. On the occasion of ‘National Dengue Day’, let us raise awareness about the prevention of this disease, keep the environment clean and seek appropriate treatment if symptoms of the disease appear,” said Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. Health and Family Welfare department observed the day at conference hall of Combined Health Directorate here Friday with an aim to enhance public awareness and promote effective dengue prevention strategies across the state. Additional director of Vector Borne Diseases Pravakar Sahu welcomed participants and emphasised the importance of continued public health efforts under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra discussed the current epidemiological situation in the state, stressing the need for coordinated source reduction activities to curb the disease. He highlighted the role of widespread awareness in controlling dengue. Awareness drive at AIIMS AIIMS Bhubaneswar observed the day with a series of public awareness programmes at the OPD foyer, Friday. The initiative was aimed at educating public about dengue and promoting effective and preventive strategies to combat its spread. The event was spearheaded by the department of General Medicine, with active participation from faculty and healthcare staffers. Informative pamphlets were distributed among patients and visitors, highlighting key facts about symptoms, transmission, and prevention of dengue.

As per the data released by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 12,043 dengue cases and six deaths were reported across the country till March 2025, with the highest number of cases in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas emphasised the urgent need to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, particularly during the monsoon season. “Larvae can survive for a long time in stagnant or even clean water. It is crucial to eliminate water stagnation and maintain hygienic surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding. During the monsoon, using bed nets, mosquito repellents, and wearing full-sleeve clothing is essential to avoid mosquito bites,” said Biswas. Meanwhile, BMC has launched a comprehensive action plan to tackle dengue under the leadership of Commissioner RP Patil.

Key measures include community sensitization through grassroots workers, school awareness campaigns, and meetings with corporators and medical offi cers. A 100-member volunteer force will conduct house-to-house surveys to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Intensive fogging and anti-larval activities will target hotspot areas.