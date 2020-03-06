Sambalpur: A minor was fined Rs 25,000 in Sambalpur for violating traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicles Act Friday.

RTO officials in Sambalpur fined the juvenile Rs 25,000 for driving the vehicle without valid driving licence (DL).

According to a source, the vehicle of the 17 year old was stopped during checking by RTO officials and police at Budharaja locality in Sambalpur district.

It may be mentioned here that this is the third incident in two days where minors were caught riding in the district.

Thursday, two schoolboys — one from a local public school and another a Class X student in Kendriya Vidyalaya — were slapped with fines worth Rs 30,000 each for riding the vehicles without valid driving licences.

PNN