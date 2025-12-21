Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a rented house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police said Sunday.

The incident took place around 2 pm December 18, and two accused have been arrested, they said.

“The girl was subjected to sexual assault without her consent by two persons in the rented accommodation in the city,” a police officer said.

The accused had reportedly promised the girl a data entry operator job and called her to the house to discuss it, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, the officer said.

“Both the accused were produced before a court, which forwarded them to judicial custody,” he said.

This is the second such incident in Bhubaneswar in a span of 10 days.

Meanwhile, expressing serious concern over the incident, BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik alleged that the state capital Bhubaneswar is becoming unsafe for women, as another minor girl was gang raped in Bhubaneswar in broad daylight.

“When will the BJP government wake up? Where has law and order gone? Is the government, which plays false charades of being the ‘people’s government’, providing safety to the people at all?,” he asked.

Patnaik further alleged that women in the capital are feeling deeply insecure as the BJP government has failed to ensure a safe environment for the people.

The BJD chief advised the BJP government to become alert and take proactive steps to strictly enforce law and order in the state.

On the evening of December 10, another 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped near Dhalui Peace Pagoda on the outskirts of the city.

Police have arrested three people, and an investigation is underway.