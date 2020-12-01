Sajanagarh: With the dust yet to settle down on the Nayagarh minor girl abduction and murder, another case of a minor girl being raped and succumbing to her injuries has come to the fore from Baghamara village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district.

The girl breathed her last at Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) while undergoing treatment Monday afternoon.

According to family members, the girl had gone to a village pond to take a bath Monday morning. Finding her alone, a brick kiln owner and his manager forcibly took her to a secluded place and took their turns on her.

In a ghastly act, her tormentors thrashed her, made her consume poison and left the place leaving her deserted . The girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated what had happened to her. She was then immediately rushed to Nilagiri community health centre (CHH) from where she was shifted to the DHH after her condition deteriorated.

However, she could not be saved. She breathed her last at about 4.00pm while undergoing treatment.

On the basis of the report filed by the deceased’s uncle, the police reached the DHH and recovered the body for post mortem. Registering an unnatural death case, the police have launched an investigation.

The deceased’s parents were working at the same brick kiln, it was learnt.

According to the police, the deceased had consumed poison when she had gone to bath as her family members did not approve her love affair with a youth and had thrashed her.

When contacted, IIC Prabhanjan Behera said their investigation would proceed after receiving a report from the deceased’s parents as her uncle’s complaint would not suffice to go ahead with the investigation.

PNN