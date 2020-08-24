Dhenkanal: In a tragic road accident Sunday afternoon, two siblings died after the car in which they were travelling collided with another car near Bhejia Chhak on Dadaraghati-Pitiri road under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Mahabirod outpost area under Parjang police limits and along national highway (NH-149). Six other members of the family also sustained severe injuries in the accident and were later rushed to a local hospital.

A car (OD-02 R-2944) carrying the siblings and their family members was going towards Pallahara from Pitiri. Another car (OR-07 R-3030) coming from the opposite direction had a head-on collision.

The siblings were identified as Mitali (8) and Nikhil (6) died on spot. Father Sibashankar Nahaka (38), mother Etarani (26), relative Laxman Sahoo (33) including the drive, all of whom belonged to Ganjam district, were critically injured.

Similarly, travelers of the other car identified as Sarbeswar Mohanty and Natabara Mohanty of Balaramprasad area in Angul district, both of whom are employees of Nalco, were also critically injured in the accident.

On being informed, Dadaraghati outpost in-charge Samarjeet Nayak reached the accident spot and rescued the injured. Later, they were rushed to nearby Mandapal hospital by a 108-ambulance.

Bodies of the siblings were handed over to family members after postmortem and arrangements were made to shift the critically injured to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

PNN