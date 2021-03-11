Bhadrak: In a startling turn of events, a Shivling with a copper snake coiled around it was discovered from the backyard of a villager at Deepabadi village under Kunbera panchayat in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district Thursday.

Thursday being observed as Maha Shivratri, the festival associated with Lord Shiva, the unusual discovery drove people in hordes to the site. As the news spread, more and more people thronged the spot to have a glimpse of the Shivling. Some even started offering prayers to it by offering coconuts and sandalwood paste, bael leaves and flowers.

According to a source, Harihar Jena’s son — a resident of Deepabadi village and a farmer by profession — was digging a pit to plant some seeds when he stumbled upon something unusual.

Upon digging deeper, what he spotted gave him the shock for his life. It was a Shivling with a copper snake around it. He ran into the house out of joy and astonishment and narrated everything before his family members. The news soon spread like wildfire.

With the incident taking place on Maha Shivratri, a devotionally charged atmosphere soon was seen on the spot. People from the village and nearby villages thronged the spot carrying fruits, flowers and incense sticks. They were seen offering prayers and worshipping the Shivling.

The people were so moved by the event that it seemed none of them could have ever thought of getting into the veracity of the miraculous manifestation of the Lord.

PNN