Kendrapara: Five members of a family, including a 12-day-old infant, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house at Giringa village of Dumuka panchayat under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district in the wee hours of Friday.

The injured persons, identified as family head Manas Barik alias Tukuna (50), wife Gitanjali (48), their son Lipu (30), daughter-in-law Rinki (24) and grandchild, are undergoing treatment at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Like any other day, the family had dinner and went to sleep. It was about 4am when they woke up after sensing something burning. By then, the fire had engulfed the entire house. They tried to go out of the house but couldn’t as the door was locked from the outside.

On being informed a fire engine reached the spot, broke open the door, rescued the family members and doused the flame.

Alleging it to be a handiwork of someone who wanted to eliminate his family because of past enmity, Tukuna lodged an FIR with the police. A team led by Marshaghai IIC has started an investigation into the incident.

