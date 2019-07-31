Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants attacked a Bhubaneswar based hotel owner Wednesday and looted several valuables from him worth more than a lakh.

The victim has been identified as Bulu. He is the owner of Trupti Hotel near Rasulgarh square in this city. He has sustained critical injuries in his neck, hands, stomach and thigh after he was attacked by the burglars with sharp weapons.

According to the victim, the incident occurred at about 12:30am Wednesday while he was returning to his home near Pala Mandap. Three miscreants wearing masks allegedly looted a gold chain, money and bracelet from him at gunpoint.

The incident caused uproars in the locality as angry men blocked the National Highway 16 passing through Rasulgarh square. Vehicular movement was badly hit as the mob blocked the road demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants.

PNN