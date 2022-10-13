Sambalpur: Miscreants have snatched cash of Rs 11 lakh from the owner of an AC repairing shop here. The incident took place Tuesday, but came to light Wednesday after an FIR was lodged at Town police station here. As per the FIR, owner Mohammed Jisam along with an employee reached the shop at around 11.00am carrying a bag. He placed the bag in front of the shop while opening the shutter.

However, two youths appeared out of nowhere in a bike and the pillion rider picked up the bag which had Rs 11 lakh and then they sped away according to the FIR. Jisam caught hold of the handle of the bag and tried to wrest it back. However, the two miscreants managed to evade his grasp and fled. Following the complaint filed by Jisam, police have started an investigation into the matter. They have detained one suspect and are interrogating him. Police are also examining the CCTV footage in the locality.

Police have also said that the miscreants were well aware of Jisam’s movements and that helped them to escape after committing the crime.