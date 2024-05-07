Keonjhar: Miscreants robbed cash worth Rs 13.82 lakh from two employees of a private transport company on National Highway-49 near Jamudiha village under Sadar police limits in this district, Monday.

The incident took place at about 9.30 am when the two employees with the cash in a bag were on their way to Suakati from Keonjhar town to pay the ‘chalan’ money of truckers. According to the victims, two robbers wearing helmets and masks chased and waylaid them on the road. They scared them by brandishing a guns and robbed the money before absconding. It is suspected that they sped away along Thakurdihi- Gonasika rural road.

On being informed, police officials of Sadar PS rushed to the spot but by then the robbers had escaped. Meanwhile, police personnel have launched an investigation into the incident. Police are trying to detect them by scanning the CCTV footage at Gonasika, but are yet to catch them. Despite repeated alerts from the police department, many company personnel are carrying large amounts of cash with them without taking adequate safety measures and informing the police which has concerned the administration.