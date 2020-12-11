Bhubaneswar: A known criminal who was released from jail recently was injured Friday when three unidentified bike-borne miscreants opened fire on near Kalinga Nagar area under Tamando police limits here. Sources said, the victim Sanjay Khuntia had come to market near Kalinga Nagar for some work. He is accused in a case and was out on bail. Luckily one of the bullets missed Khuntia, otherwise his injuries would have been serious..

Khuntia managed to save himself by rushing into a nearby house. On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the used bullet shell and began an investigation in this connection.

Police sources several cases of extortion and loot are pending against Khuntia.

PNN