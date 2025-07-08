Puri: The sacred ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual, marking the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to their abode, the Ratna Simhasan of the Shree Jagannath Temple, after their 12-day stay at the Gundicha temple, will be observed Tuesday.

The deities will enter the temple from their chariots in the distinctive ‘Goti Pahandi’ procession.

As part of the tradition, Lord Jagannath offers ‘Rasagola’ to Goddess Laxmi in a symbolic gesture to appease her for not accompanying Him during the Rath Yatra. The offering is considered a key highlight of the ritual, rooted in divine reconciliation.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of all associated rituals.

PNN