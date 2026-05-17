Bhubaneswar: Amid a statewide special drive by the Odisha Police against criminals and illegal trade, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania Sunday issued a stern warning, stating that individuals involved in criminal activities have no place in the state.

“The Odisha Police have launched a massive statewide crackdown over the past five days, targeting to arrest absconding criminals, individuals involved in the illegal narcotics and arms trade, and habitual offenders. Efforts are also underway to execute pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and initiate action against repeat offenders under the National Security Act (NSA),” said Odisha DGP.

Khurania further added that the Odisha Police achieved significant success during the five-day special drive, executing more than 1,700 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs). As many as six persons have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), while around 50 absconding criminals have been arrested, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from different parts of the state during the last five days.

The Odisha Police chief expressed hope that officials and personnel in every district and police station would actively participate in the operation, which will continue for another 10 days, and ensure further success.

“There is no place for criminals in the state, and they will face strict police action wherever they are found involved in any criminal activity,” warned the DGP.

It is worth noting that two dreaded criminals sustained bullet injuries during separate police encounters in Sambalpur and Berhampur over the last 24 hours.

In Berhampur, the police have arrested an accused identified as Dipuna Nayak, who allegedly tried to murder a person by pushing him off a bridge Saturday morning.

Later, Saturday night, when Nayak allegedly tried to escape by attacking the police team with bombs along with his associates, the police opened controlled fire to prevent him from fleeing. The accused sustained bullet injuries to his left leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Berhampur.

Similarly, notorious criminal Manish Sahu sustained bullet wounds on his right leg during an exchange of fire with the Burla Police in Sambalpur district on early Sunday morning.

Sahu is allegedly involved in more than 14 criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery, Arms Act violations, and Corex-related offences. Three of his associates have also been apprehended by the cops.

IANS