Dharamsala: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss in his 100th IPL game as skipper and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunday.

Punjab made two changes to their playing XI from the last match, bringing in Harpreet Brar and Lockie Ferguson.

Jitesh Sharma, who is leading RCB in this game in the absence of Rajat Patidar, said they have also effected two changes with Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd coming in for the side’s regular skipper and Jacob Duffy.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (c&wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.