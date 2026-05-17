Tangi(Cuttack): An FIR was lodged against actor and BJP leader Arindam Roy and BJP leader Abhaya Barik at Tangi police station Sunday over allegations of “threatening and misbehaving” with Assistant Block Development Officer (ABDO) Shashwat Jena during a Panchayat Committee meeting.

The complaint was filed by Tangi Block chairperson Minakshi Das.

Das along with BJD leaders and supporters, visited the police station demanding action against the two BJP leaders.

“They threatened government officers, so I lodged the FIR,” Das said, adding that Arindam Roy and Abhaya Barik “should be arrested soon.”

The incident triggered political tensions in the area, with both the BJD and BJP trading allegations.

The BJD demanded immediate arrest of both leaders.

Responding to the allegations, Barik said he and Roy had attended the meeting at the invitation of the Block Development Officer.

“Arindam bhai and I had gone there after being called by the BDO regarding the 217-house housing scheme.” Barik said.

He claimed they were raising their voices against “corruption”.

Police are investigating the matter.

PNN