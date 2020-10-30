Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants put a car on fire after thrashing the occupants in it in the wee hours of Friday on a road under Tangarpali police limits in Sundargarh district. The miscreants mercilessly thrashed three persons including a woman aboard the vehicle before setting it on fire, an eyewitness said.

Also read: Nandankanan Zoo launches virtual tour for enthusiasts

A group of 10 to 12 bike-borne men intercepted the car which allegedly was carrying some contraband items. This led to a severe altercation between the occupants and the bike-borne men. The three occupants were heavily outnumbered and were beaten up. Then the car was put on fire, the eyewitness said.

On being informed, a team of fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. By that time however, the car was completely gutted.

Tangarpali police registered a case and have launched a probe in this connection. Details of the incident are still awaited, as investigation is underway. Based on the prima facie evidences it appears to be a feud between two groups involved in dealing with contraband material, police said.

PNN