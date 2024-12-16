Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated Miss Odisha India 2025 auditions were hosted by Enigma and Addiction Fashion Management at a City hotel here Sunday, showcasing an extraordinary display of talent, confidence and charm. Out of a total of 60 participants, only 14 contestants secured a spot for the mega auditions. The show was judged by an esteemed panel comprising show director John Ajay, Enigma director Nirajpriya, fashion stylist Sibiyan Saron and entrepreneur Gaurav Chawla. The mega auditions will take place January 11, leading up to the grand finale February 2. The winner of the pageant will proudly represent Odisha state at the renowned Femina Miss India 2025.